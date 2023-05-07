Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ludhiana Unit President Harbhajan Singh Dang Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana District President Harbhajan Singh Dang passes away

Ludhiana, May 7 (PTI) – The Shiromani Akali Dal’s Ludhiana district president Harbhajan Singh Dang passed away here following a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 70.

Dang was also the leader of opposition in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. He had been serving as the president of the district unit of the Akali Dal for several years.

Dang is survived by his wife and two sons. His sudden demise has come as a shock to the political fraternity in Ludhiana and across Punjab.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock over the death of Dang. He said Dang was a great asset to the party and had worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Ludhiana.

The passing away of Harbhajan Singh Dang is a great loss to the Akali Dal and the people of Ludhiana. His contributions to the party and the community will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace.

