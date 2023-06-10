Dead – Death – Obituary News : Luis Cruz Dies in Motorcycle Crash – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Luis Cruz Obituary, Death

Luis Cruz, 33, of Colorado Springs, tragically lost his life on Saturday, June 3, following a collision with another car while riding his motorcycle. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office confirmed his passing, which occurred in the late afternoon/early evening hours of Saturday.

The Accident

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the neighborhood of Barnes Road and Charlotte Parkway east of North Powers Boulevard at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday. The incident involved a motorbike and a single car, with Cruz traveling as a passenger in the second vehicle.

Upon arriving at the scene, officials found Cruz lying in the middle of the road with injuries that were deemed to be potentially life-threatening. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly did not survive his injuries.

The investigation conducted by the police suggested that Cruz was thrown from the motorcycle after it collided with a north curb and guardrail before continuing to drive east on Barnes Road.

The Impact

According to the CSPD, Cruz was the 20th person to lose their life in a traffic-related incident in Colorado Springs this year, as confirmed by the Colorado Springs Medical Examiner’s Office. This number marks a significant increase from the previous year, during which there were 16 deaths during the same period.

Cruz’s death has undoubtedly left a profound impact on his family and friends, who mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. His passing has also served as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for increased awareness and vigilance while driving.

In Conclusion

Luis Cruz’s passing is a tragic loss for his loved ones and the Colorado Springs community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time and urge everyone to prioritize road safety to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

