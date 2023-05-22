Dead – Death – Obituary News : Luke Bennett Bathurst Dies in Tragic Car Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Tragedy of Luke Bennett

Recently, news came and got people’s attention. A name is trending on the web and making controversy because of a piece of shocking news. Yes, we are talking about Luke Bennett, who is a prominent English AFC Fylde junior player. He is an amazing person, who did great work in his life. People are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news. What happened to Luke Bennett? How did he die? We will try to cover all the details of the news. Let’s continue the article.

Who was Luke Bennett?

According to the report, he was welcome to the world in 2006 and his birthplace is the Northwest part of England. Unluckily, his parent’s and relatives’ details are unknown. He passed away at the age of 17 years old on Saturday because of an unusual tragedy in Euxton, Lancashire. He was a junior player of AFC Fylde.

The Tragic Incident

According to the report, Bennett was ruled dead despite the prompt reaction of instant medical services at the scene on Euxton’s Runshaw Hall Lane. If we talk about the two others so two youngsters engaged in the incident were not wounded seriously. We were utterly startled and in mourning when we discovered out on the day of Saturday night. When this awful incident happened and made people shocked.

The Reason Behind His Death

People are trying to know about the reason for his death. What was the reason behind his death? How did he die? Let us tell you his death reason has not been revealed yet now. All are silent at this time and they are not saying anything. This is a tough time for everyone, who is connected with him. His family members are going through a tough time.

Conclusion

We have shared all the details about the news, which we have fetched from other sources. If we get any further details about the news. We will tell you first at the same site. Stay tuned for more updates.

