Dead – Death – Obituary News : Luther Charles Funeral and Visitation Information

Luther Charles Obituary: Remembering Dick Combs

Early Life and Career

Luther Charles “Dick” Combs, a 58-year-old resident of Jackson, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Wolverine. Dick had spent his entire career as a mechanic, and after retiring, he enjoyed activities such as hunting, motorcycle riding, and spending time with his family.

Family and Friends

Dick was the surviving child of his parents, Luther Columbus and Carol Sue Faulkner Combs, who passed away before his birth. He is survived by his sister Regina Sue Stamper and leaves behind numerous friends, cousins, and other family members who are devastated by his untimely passing. He was predeceased by both sets of his grandparents: his maternal grandparents, Gene and Ida Puckett Faulkner, and his paternal grandparents, Miles and Millie Vires Combs.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:00 PM at The Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 22 at 1:00 PM, presided over by John Bunn. The ceremony will be followed by the laying of the body to rest at the cemetery located in Jackson. Dakota Trent, Michael Cogswell, Scott Cogswell, Tyler Combs, Roger Stamper, Carl Stamper, Mike Copeland, Paul Banks, and Terry Wood will serve as pallbearers during the funeral service.

Final Thoughts

Dick will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues for his love of mechanics and his passion for outdoor activities. His untimely passing has left a void in many lives, but his memory will live on through the people whose lives he touched.

