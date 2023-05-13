Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lyas Beztout Passes Away in Charleroi Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lyas Beztout Obituary, Death

On Thursday, May 11th or early Friday, May 12th, Alessio De Santis and Lyas Beztout were involved in a fatal automobile accident near Marcinelle. The incident took place on a roadway in Philippeville as the two young men were en route to meet their friends in Charleroi, two cities away from each other. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the accident.

The Tragic Accident

The accident involved a Ferrari driven by the two 26-year-olds, and it resulted in a head-on collision that claimed their lives. The tragedy occurred on the Marcinelle highway, and pictures of the scene show the extent of the damage caused by the accident, which not only affected the Ferrari but also multiple other vehicles.

The town of Marcinelle had already experienced two murders recently, and this fatal accident only added to the sense of sadness and shock that the community was feeling.

The Events Leading Up to the Accident

According to reports, the two young men were driving at an extremely high rate of speed and had disregarded a red light just before the accident occurred. A witness who was stopped at the red light at Quatre Bras de Couillet reported seeing the Ferrari overtaking him at a very high speed.

The witness stated, “He said he was overtaken by the Ferrari, which burned the red light and was driving at a very high speed.” Unfortunately, the two drivers lost control of the car and attempted to avoid colliding with a tractor-trailer during the race before ultimately hitting it.

The Ferrari then went off the road, ploughed through four parked cars, and hit a pole and the front of a building. The impact of the collision was severe, and both young men lost their lives in the accident.

The Loss of Two Young Lives

The untimely death of Lyas Beztout and Alessio De Santis is a devastating loss for their families and loved ones. They were both only 26 years old and had their whole lives ahead of them. The tragic accident has left friends and family members reeling, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Lyas Beztout was a young man with a bright future. He was a talented athlete and a dedicated student who had a passion for life. His family and friends remember him as someone who was always smiling, full of energy, and eager to try new things. He had a kind heart and a generous spirit, and he will be sorely missed.

Alessio De Santis was also a young man with a lot of potential. He was a successful businessman who had a passion for cars and racing. He was an adventurous spirit who loved to push himself and take risks. His family and friends remember him as someone who was always up for a challenge and never afraid to try something new.

In Conclusion

The loss of Lyas Beztout and Alessio De Santis is a tragic reminder of how fragile life can be. Their untimely deaths have left a void in the lives of their families and friends that will be hard to fill. We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones during this difficult time.

