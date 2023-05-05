Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maasai Mara student strangled after partying

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Narok: The Tragic Death of Adah Nyambura

The town of Narok is currently in shock following the tragic death of Adah Nyambura, a first-year student at Maasai Mara University. The young lady was found dead in a thicket, and an autopsy has revealed that she was strangled and suffered burnt injuries moments before her death.

Nyambura’s father, Peter Miriti, had been expecting her home either Monday or Tuesday this week after their last conversation on Friday, April 28. However, he grew worried when she did not answer his calls on Saturday, and her phone went off thereafter. It was not until Sunday that he received the devastating news of his daughter’s death.

Miriti immediately left for Narok without informing his wife, not wanting to worry her. Upon arriving, he found his daughter’s body lying at the Narok Level 5 Hospital, and it was later revealed that she had been tortured before being brutally murdered.

Nyambura had reportedly planned to go home after spending time with her friends. They had a party, and Miriti was shown photos and videos of them making merry. She looked very happy, and he could not imagine that her body was lying at the mortuary.

The news of Nyambura’s death has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for justice to be served. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The tragedy of Nyambura’s death highlights the need for increased safety measures for young people, especially women, in Kenya. It is not uncommon for young women to be targeted and attacked, and more needs to be done to protect them.

In recent years, there have been several cases of young women being abducted, raped, and murdered, causing fear and anxiety among the public. While the government has taken steps to address the issue, more needs to be done to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The family of Nyambura is still reeling from the shock of her death and is appealing to the public for help in finding her killer. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

The tragic death of Nyambura is a stark reminder of the dangers that young people, especially women, face in Kenya. It is a call to action for the government and the public to work together to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, especially the vulnerable.

In conclusion, the death of Adah Nyambura is a tragedy that has shaken the community of Narok and the entire country. It is a reminder that more needs to be done to protect young people, especially women, from harm. The government and the public must work together to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and justice must be served for Nyambura and her family. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Tuko.co.ke – Kenya news.

Source Link :Maasai Mara University Student Who Died after Partying With Friends Was Strangled, Autopsy/