Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maccabi USA Mourns Fred Cohen’s Death

Remembering the Legacy of Fred Cohen: A Visionary Supporter of Maccabi USA

The sudden passing of Fred M. Cohen, a board member of Maccabi USA, has left the community in deep sadness. Fred was a visionary supporter of Maccabi USA and the global Maccabi Movement, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Fred’s passion for Maccabi USA was evident in his engagement with the organization’s growth across various areas, particularly in apparel. He served as a conduit for the international Maccabi fastpitch softball community, whom he considered his extended family. Fred’s dedication to philanthropy enabled athletes from around the world to experience the magic of Maccabiah, creating a designated fund to support Diaspora community participation.

A passionate Zionist, Fred combined his love for Israel and fastpitch softball through his support for the Israel Softball Association and the Maccabiah Softball Hall of Fame and Memorial at Kibbutz Gezer. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Maccabi USA supporters and athletes.

Fred’s love for sports was not limited to softball. He played Open and Masters Softball and chaired the Maccabi USA Softball and Baseball Program for the Pan American Maccabi Games in 2003, 2007, 2011, and 2019, the Maccabiah in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022, as well as the annual Chicago Golf Tournament since its inception in 2009. His commitment to sports and the Maccabi Movement was unwavering.

Fred’s passing is a great loss to the Maccabi USA community. He is survived by his wife, Dhana, and children Bari, Spencer, and Austin, and two grandchildren. His family, friends, and colleagues will miss him dearly, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide the Maccabi USA community.

As Maccabi USA prepares for the 2025 Maccabiah, Fred was serving as a Vice Chair for the organizing committee. His contributions to the Maccabi Movement will be felt as the committee works to create an unforgettable experience for athletes from around the world.

Fred’s vision and passion for the Maccabi Movement will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide the Maccabi USA community. His devotion to philanthropy and sports will always be remembered as he made a difference in the lives of many athletes and supporters. The Maccabi USA community mourns the loss of a true visionary, but Fred’s memory will live on as the community continues to embrace his passion and dedication to the Maccabi Movement.

