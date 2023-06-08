Dead – Death – Obituary News : Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences’ Vice Chancellor Passes Away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vice Chancellor of Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences, Dr Ram Kewal Shah, Passes Away at 69

The medical community in Nepal has lost a prominent figure with the passing of Dr Ram Kewal Shah, Vice Chancellor of Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences. Dr Shah breathed his last at Narayana Hospital in Gurgaon, NCR, India, where he was undergoing treatment for liver disease. He was 69 years old.

Dr Shah’s family members have confirmed that they are making arrangements to bring his body to his hometown of Janakpurdham. The cremation ceremony is expected to take place tomorrow.

Dr Shah was a renowned bone and joint care expert who had served in various capacities during his illustrious career. He was a faculty member at Nepal Medical College for a considerable period of time before being appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences after his retirement. Prior to that, he had also worked with the government for a few years.

The news of Dr Shah’s passing has shocked the medical fraternity in Nepal as he was highly respected for his contributions to the field. His colleagues and students have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, lauding him for his dedication and commitment to healthcare.

Dr Shah’s passing is a great loss to the medical community not just in Nepal but also in the region. He was a distinguished physician who had earned the trust and admiration of his patients and peers alike. His legacy and contributions to the field of medicine will continue to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals.

The Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences, where Dr Shah served as Vice Chancellor, has also expressed its condolences on his passing. In a statement, the institute said, “Dr Ram Kewal Shah was a visionary leader who worked tirelessly to ensure that our institution provided quality education and healthcare services to the people of Madhesh. His passing is a great loss for us, and we will always be grateful for his contributions to our institute.”

Dr Shah’s passing comes at a time when the healthcare sector is facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His dedication to healthcare and his expertise will be sorely missed during these trying times. However, his legacy will continue to inspire healthcare professionals to work tirelessly towards providing quality healthcare services to all.

The medical community in Nepal is mourning the loss of a great physician, teacher, and leader. Dr Ram Kewal Shah will be remembered for his contributions to the field of medicine and his unwavering commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of his patients. May his soul rest in peace.

Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Shah Death Nepal

News Source : Republica

Source Link :Vice Chancellor of Madhesh Institute of Health Sciences Shah dies at 69 – myRepublica/