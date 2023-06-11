Dead – Death – Obituary News : Magda Saleh, Egypt’s First Prima Ballerina, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Egypt’s First Prima Ballerina, Magda Saleh, Passes Away

Magda Saleh, Egypt’s first prima ballerina, passed away on June 11, 2017, in Cairo. Saleh was a well-known dancer and patron of the arts who received many opportunities and honors over the years. She remained active and involved in the Egyptian arts scene throughout her life, continuously supporting Egyptian artists.

Ballet had always been a part of Saleh’s life. She started training in ballet from a young age and joined the Cairo Opera Ballet Company in 1959, where she quickly became a principal dancer. In 1963, she was one of five ballerinas to receive a scholarship to study at the Bolshoi Ballet company in Moscow. In the years that followed, she joined Maurice Béjart’s Ballet of the 20th Century in Brussels, Belgium, and later the Royal Swedish Ballet in Stockholm.

Saleh’s talent and success as a ballerina brought her many opportunities and honors. She was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 1979 and was named a UNESCO Artist for Peace in 2006. She also served as the director of the Cairo Opera Ballet Company and as a member of the Higher Council of Culture in Egypt.

Saleh’s influence on the Egyptian arts scene extended beyond her career as a ballerina. She played a key role in establishing the Cairo Opera House in 1988 and was a founding member of the National Center for Ballet in Cairo. She also supported many emerging artists and helped to promote the arts in Egypt both locally and abroad.

Saleh’s passing is a great loss to the Egyptian arts community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and to pay tribute to her legacy. Egyptian Minister of Culture, Helmy al-Namnam, described Saleh as a “national treasure” and praised her contribution to the development of the arts in Egypt.

Saleh’s passing is a reminder of the importance of supporting and promoting the arts in Egypt. Despite the challenges faced by artists in the country, there is a rich and vibrant arts scene that deserves recognition and support. Saleh’s life and career are a testament to the power of the arts to inspire, to unite, and to transform lives. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists to come.

News Source : PressBee

Source Link :Egypt’s First Prima Ballerina Magda Saleh Passes Away …Egypt/