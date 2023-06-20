Dead – Death – Obituary News : Magdalena Abakanowicz’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Discover the Artistic Legacy of Magdalena Abakanowicz

Who Was Magdalena Abakanowicz?

Magdalena Abakanowicz (1930-2017) was a renowned Polish sculptor and fiber artist, born on June 20, 1930, in Falenty, Poland. She gained international recognition in the 1960s for her series of woven sculptures called “Abakans,” which blurred the line between traditional craft and contemporary art.

Abakanowicz’s Artistic Journey

Abakanowicz initially studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, where she focused on painting. However, she became disillusioned with the medium and turned to textile and fiber arts as her primary form of expression. She worked with a variety of materials and processes during her career, including burlap, resin, and bronze. Her sculptures frequently included human figures or abstract, organic shapes that expressed fragility, strength, and the intricacies of the human experience. Many of her pieces were made using repeated procedures that highlighted the tactile aspects of the materials.

Abakanowicz’s Notable Works

Abakanowicz’s work has been shown all over the world, and she has earned several prizes and honors for her contributions to modern sculpture. Her notable works include “Backs” (1976-1982), a series of larger-than-life bronze figures, and “Agora” (2004-2005), a collection of headless bronze figures installed in Grant Park, Chicago.

Magdalena Abakanowicz’s Passing

Magdalena Abakanowicz passed away on April 20, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland, leaving behind a rich artistic legacy that continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world. Her death followed a long battle with illness according to her husband Jan Kosmowski.

