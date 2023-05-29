Dead – Death – Obituary News : Magic Castle Co-Founder Milt Larsen Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of The Magic Castle and Writer for Truth or Consequences, Passes Away at 92

Early Life and Career

Milt Larsen was born in Los Angeles in 1931 to parents who were deeply involved in the entertainment industry. His father was a performing magician and defense attorney, while his mother entertained children on television as “The Magic Lady.” In 1936, his parents began publishing Genii, The Conjurors Magazine, which is still in publication today. Larsen’s first job as a professional writer was with ABC Radio on a daytime audience participation show with variety acts and a 25-piece house orchestra. He also worked as a record archivist for stars like Milton Berle, Bob Hope, Buddy Ebsen, and Steve Allen.

Writing and Producing Career

As a writer for Ralph Edwards’ TV production company, Larsen was often tasked with entertaining guests on the NBC show This Is Your Life while the team set up to surprise their subject. He entertained the likes of Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel, Ed Wynn, Mack Sennett, George Burns, and Jack Benny. Edwards was also the original host of Truth or Consequences, which Bob Barker took over in 1956 and worked on through 1975. Larsen and Richard Sherman, the Oscar-winning composer behind Disney classics like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book, wrote comical songs like “Bon Voyage, Titanic,” “We’re Depending on You, General Custer,” and “When the Hindenburg Lands Today,” as well as a musical called Pazzazz that premiered at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theater in 2008.

Larsen was a prolific writer and producer, having worked on TV specials for major networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC. He was also the creator and consultant for Caesars Magic Empire, a $50 million magic-themed attraction at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. In addition to his work in magic, Larsen was also a writer. He penned five joke books and three books about The Magic Castle, as well as a weekly column for members of the club and a monthly newsletter. He was voted one of the 100 most influential individuals in the history of magic by readers of Magic magazine in 2000. Six years later, he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his annual stage show, It’s Magic!

The Magic Castle

However, Larsen is perhaps best known for co-founding The Magic Castle in 1963 with his late brother Bill. The private club for magicians is housed in a 1909 French Chateau mansion on Franklin Avenue and features multiple stages and labyrinthine corridors. Larsen was still president of the club’s parent company at the time of his death.

Other Ventures

In addition to his work in magic and writing, Larsen owned and operated the Mayfair Music Hall in Santa Monica, where he produced live stage revues, and the Variety Arts Theater in downtown Los Angeles. He also opened for The Amazing Johnathan in Las Vegas and lectured at the Smithsonian in Washington, as well as at magic conventions around the world. Larsen’s passion for show business extended to collecting recordings of personalities in the industry. He started collecting as a teenager and eventually donated his entire vaudeville collection to UC Santa Barbara.

Legacy and Controversy

Larsen is survived by his wife Arlene, nephew Dante, niece Erika, and great-nieces Jessica and Liberty. In 2015, Larsen and his niece were involved in a legal battle over a royalty from food and beverage sales at The Magic Castle. The suit was settled, but a year later, a class-action lawsuit was filed alleging that the club had not paid at least 100 hospitality workers’ wages in full.

Despite the controversy, Larsen’s impact on the world of magic and entertainment is undeniable. He will be remembered as a prolific writer, producer, and co-founder of one of the most iconic magic clubs in the world. Larsen’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of magicians and entertainers for years to come.

