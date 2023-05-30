Dead – Death – Obituary News : Magic Castle Founder Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of The Magic Castle and Writer for “Truth or Consequences,” Passes Away at 92

Early Life and Career

Milt Larsen was born in Los Angeles on April 9, 1931, to a performing magician father, William W. Larsen Sr., and a mother who entertained children on television as “The Magic Lady,” Geraldine. In 1936, his parents began publishing Genii, The Conjurors Magazine, which is still in publication today. As a teenager, Larsen was already making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He worked as a record archivist for singer Eddie Cantor and was a weekly guest on a CBS Radio program with Jim Hawthorne that featured his old records and commentary by CBS founder Andrew White. He also provided musical expertise for stars such as Milton Berle, Bob Hope, Buddy Ebsen, and Steve Allen.

The Magic Castle

In 1963, Larsen and his brother Bill founded The Magic Castle in a 1909 French Chateau mansion on Franklin Avenue. The private club for magicians quickly became renowned for its many stages, labyrinthine corridors, and old-fashioned decor. Larsen wrote five joke books and three books about The Magic Castle, edited a monthly newsletter, and penned a weekly column for members of the club. At the time of his death, he was still the president of the club’s parent company.

Contributions to Entertainment Industry

Larsen was a prolific producer of TV specials for ABC, CBS, and NBC and wrote songs with Richard Sherman, the Oscar-winning composer who created tunes for Disney classics such as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and The Jungle Book. He also created and consulted for the $50 million Caesars Magic Empire at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. His first job as a professional writer was with ABC Radio on a daytime audience participation show with variety acts and a 25-piece house orchestra. Later, he wrote for Ralph Edwards’ TV production company, where he worked on Truth or Consequences for nearly two decades.

Legacy and Recognition

Larsen’s influence on the world of magic was recognized in 2000 when Magic magazine polled its readership and voted him one of the 100 most influential individuals in the history of the craft. Six years later, he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his annual stage show, It’s Magic! Milt Larsen’s contributions to the world of magic and entertainment will be remembered for years to come. His legacy lives on through The Magic Castle, which remains a beloved institution for magicians and enthusiasts alike.

Magic Castle Founder of Magic Castle Hollywood Reporter Milt Larsen Entertainment industry news

News Source : Bollyinside – Breaking & latest News worldwide

Source Link :The Hollywood Reporter: Founder of Magic Castle Passes Away at Age 92/