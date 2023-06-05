Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gufi Paintal, the Legendary Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat, Passes Away

Gufi Paintal, the actor who brought the character of Shakuni mama to life in BR Chopra’s epic television series Mahabharat, passed away on Monday morning. The news of his demise has left the entire entertainment industry in shock and mourning.

A Tribute to the Legend

Gufi Paintal was born in 1944 in Punjab and began his acting career in 1969 with the film Suhana Safar. He went on to act in over 150 films, including Do Phool, Aashirwad, and Khilona, among others. However, he is best known for his role as Shakuni mama in Mahabharat, which aired on Doordarshan in 1988.

Paintal’s portrayal of Shakuni mama was nothing short of iconic. He brought to life the cunning, manipulative character with such finesse that he became synonymous with the role. His performance in Mahabharat was so impactful that even today, decades after the show first aired, people remember him as Shakuni mama.

Paintal’s contribution to Indian television and cinema is immense, and his passing is a great loss to the industry. He will always be remembered as one of the finest actors of his time.

A Look Back at Paintal’s Career

Paintal began his acting career in the late 1960s and went on to act in several films over the years. He worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra, among others.

However, it was his role as Shakuni mama in Mahabharat that made him a household name. The show, which aired in the late 1980s, was a massive hit and is still considered one of the greatest television series ever made in India.

Paintal’s portrayal of Shakuni mama was a major reason for the show’s success. He brought a certain charm and likability to the character, which made him stand out from the rest of the cast.

After Mahabharat, Paintal continued to act in films and television shows. He appeared in shows like Zabaan Sambhalke and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, among others. He also directed a few films, including Ek Chadar Maili Si and Mehandi Wale Hath.

Paintal’s Legacy

Paintal was a legend in every sense of the word. He was a versatile actor who could play a wide range of characters with ease. However, it was his role as Shakuni mama that made him a household name.

Paintal’s legacy will live on through his work in films and television. He will always be remembered as the iconic Shakuni mama of Mahabharat, but his contribution to Indian cinema and television goes far beyond that.

The Industry Mourns the Loss

The news of Paintal’s demise has left the entire entertainment industry in shock and mourning. Several actors and directors took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the legendary actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Paintal in several films, tweeted, “Gufi ji… an accomplished actor, a dear colleague, a friend… left us today… condolences and prayers.”

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Gufi ji was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. I had the pleasure of working with him in Ra.One. Rest in peace, sir.”

Actress Divya Dutta tweeted, “Rest in peace, Gufi ji… a wonderful human being and a fabulous actor… will always remember the warmth and love you gave.”

The Final Goodbye

Paintal’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought joy to millions of people through his work.

However, he will always be remembered as the legendary Shakuni mama of Mahabharat. His legacy will live on through his work, and he will always be missed.

Rest in peace, Gufi Paintal.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Gufi Paintal of Mahabharat fame passes away at 79/