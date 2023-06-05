Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Mahabharat’ actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gufi Paintal: The Iconic Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat

Gufi Paintal, the veteran actor who brought to life the iconic character of Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial “Mahabharat”, passed away on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai, due to age-related health issues. He was 79 years old.

A Career Spanning Over Five Decades

Gufi Paintal’s acting career spanned over five decades, during which he worked in numerous films, TV shows, and theatre productions. He was known for his versatile acting skills and could seamlessly switch between comic and serious roles.

He started his career as an assistant director and worked under legendary filmmakers like B.R. Chopra and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. However, it was his portrayal of Shakuni mama in the TV serial “Mahabharat” that made him a household name.

The Iconic Shakuni Mama

Shakuni mama was one of the most iconic and memorable characters in “Mahabharat”. He was the mastermind behind the Kurukshetra war and was known for his cunning and manipulative nature.

Gufi Paintal brought a unique charm and style to the character of Shakuni mama. His performance was so convincing that he became synonymous with the character and it is hard to imagine anyone else playing the role.

A Versatile Actor

Gufi Paintal was not just known for his role in “Mahabharat”. He had a long and illustrious career that included several notable performances in films and TV shows.

He acted in films like “Buddha Mil Gaya”, “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Khel Khel Mein”, and “Karan Arjun”. He also appeared in TV shows like “Zabaan Sambhalke”, “Shrimaan Shrimati”, and “Flop Show”.

Gufi Paintal was also a talented theatre artist and had acted in several stage productions. He had a deep understanding of acting and was known for his dedication and hard work.

A Fond Farewell

Gufi Paintal’s passing is a great loss to the Indian entertainment industry. He was a talented actor and a wonderful human being who touched the lives of many people.

His performances will always be remembered and cherished by his fans. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, friends, and family.

We bid farewell to this legendary actor and express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

In Conclusion

Gufi Paintal was an iconic actor who brought to life some of the most memorable characters in Indian cinema and television. His contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered and celebrated.

As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and legacy. We remember him as a versatile actor, a dedicated artist, and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace, Gufi Paintal.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Actor Gufi Paintal of ‘Mahabharat’ fame dies at 79/