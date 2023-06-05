Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Passes Away at 79

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 79. His family confirmed that he died due to age-related health issues in Mumbai.

A Life in Acting

Gufi Paintal was a familiar face in both television shows and films. He made his debut in the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar and went on to appear in other films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag. However, he was best known for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat (1980).

Over the course of his 48-year career in acting, Gufi appeared in several other TV shows, including Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn, and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among others.

Remembering Gufi Paintal

Gufi’s nephew, Hiten Paintal, confirmed that the actor had been admitted to the hospital recently and was in critical condition due to age-related health issues. “He had blood pressure and heart issues. He was keeping unwell and all this was going on for a while. Things got severe now so we got him to the hospital for observation. He has been in the hospital for seven to eight days. He was critical initially, but right now he is stable,” Hiten had told PTI.

However, on Monday morning, the actor passed away due to heart failure. His family released a statement announcing the sad news, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

Tributes Pour In

Upon hearing the news of Gufi Paintal’s death, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike. A few days before his death, actor Tina Ghaai had shared a health update about Gufi on her Instagram handle, asking for prayers for the ailing actor.

Many remembered Gufi’s iconic portrayal of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat and expressed their condolences to his family. Some also recalled his other memorable roles in various TV shows and films.

A Life Well-Lived

Gufi Paintal may have left us, but his legacy lives on through his work in the entertainment industry. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of acting and for bringing to life some of the most memorable characters on screen.

May he rest in peace.

