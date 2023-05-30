Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maharashtra Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar Passes Away at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Congress’ Lone Lok Sabha Member from Maharashtra Passes Away

The Congress’ lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Balu Dhanorkar, passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in the National Capital Region. The news of his demise has left the Congress party and the people of Maharashtra in deep sorrow and mourning.

Who Was Balu Dhanorkar?

Balu Dhanorkar was a prominent Congress leader from Maharashtra and the only Lok Sabha member of the party from the state. He was born on 1st July 1949 in Amravati district of Maharashtra. He started his political career as a student leader and later became a member of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Chandrapur constituency in 2019.

His Contributions to Maharashtra

Balu Dhanorkar was a strong advocate for the development of Maharashtra and worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of his constituency. He was known for his efforts in improving the healthcare, education, and infrastructure facilities in his constituency. He was also actively involved in the development of the tribal areas of Maharashtra.

During his tenure as a Lok Sabha member, he raised several important issues related to the development of Maharashtra and actively participated in parliamentary debates. He was a respected member of the Congress party and was known for his dedication towards his work and his commitment to the people of Maharashtra.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Balu Dhanorkar’s demise has left the Congress party and the people of Maharashtra in shock. Several political leaders and people from all walks of life have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late leader.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Prithviraj Chavan, expressed his deep sorrow at the news of Balu Dhanorkar’s demise. He tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balu Dhanorkar ji. He was a dedicated Congress leader and worked tirelessly for the people of Maharashtra. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee also expressed its condolences. In a statement, the committee said, “We are deeply saddened by the demise of Balu Dhanorkar ji. He was a true Congress leader and worked tirelessly for the people of Maharashtra. His loss is a huge loss to the party and the state. Our condolences to his family and friends.”

Final Thoughts

Balu Dhanorkar’s demise is a huge loss to the Congress party and the people of Maharashtra. He was a dedicated leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of his constituency and the state. His contributions to the development of Maharashtra will always be remembered and cherished. The Congress party and the people of Maharashtra will always be grateful for his service and dedication towards the betterment of the state. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47/