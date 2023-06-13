Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maharashtra student commits suicide in Kota

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student from Maharashtra Commits Suicide in Kota

A student from Maharashtra committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, adding to the rising number of suicides among students studying in the coaching hub of the country. Bhargav Keshav, a resident of Kamnath Nagar in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, was preparing for the JEE Main examination at a hostel in Jawahar Nagar, Kota. He hung himself after meeting his family who had come to visit him for two days.

The Incident

The family of the deceased had checked into a hotel in Kota on Monday morning. They went to the hostel to meet Bhargav, and after having breakfast, they went out for a walk. When they returned, they found that the door of the room was locked from inside. They immediately informed the warden who broke open the door to find Bhargav hanging from the ceiling.

The family was devastated by the incident, and a commotion erupted in the hostel. Bhargav was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The police conducted an investigation, but the family was unable to provide a reason for the suicide.

The Increasing Number of Suicides in Kota

This year, 13 students have committed suicide in Kota, the coaching hub of the country. Of them, 11 students have hung themselves. The pressure of studies is believed to be the main cause of these suicides. In the month of May, five students had committed suicide. Four of them were studying for NEET. The district administration has not taken any concrete steps to address this issue. The coaching institutes are only trying to expel students who are underperforming.

The Need for Mental Health Support

The rising number of suicides among students highlights the need for mental health support in coaching institutes. The institutes should have counselors who can help students deal with stress and anxiety. The government should also take steps to ensure that the coaching institutes provide adequate mental health support to students. The families of the deceased students should be given adequate compensation, and the coaching institutes should be held accountable for the suicides.

Conclusion

The suicide of Bhargav Keshav in Kota is a tragic incident that highlights the need for mental health support in coaching institutes. The government and the coaching institutes should take steps to ensure that students are not under too much stress and that they have access to mental health support. The families of the deceased should be given adequate compensation, and the institutes should be held accountable for the suicides.

