Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maharashtra’s MP Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47

Congress MP from Maharashtra, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar, passed away on Tuesday morning at a private hospital in Gurgaon due to complications after surgery to remove kidney stones. He was 47. Dhanorkar’s father, Narayan Dhanorkar, also passed away on Saturday evening in Nagpur due to a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, Pratibha, who is an MLA, and two sons.

Dhanorkar began his political career in the Shiv Sena and rose through the party ranks to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly in 2014. He quit the Shiv Sena to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate against BJP strongman and four-term Parliamentarian Hansraj Ahir. Dhanorkar defeated Ahir, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, by a margin of 44,763 votes and won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat for the Congress. He was the only Lok Sabha member of the Congress from Maharashtra.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B V, and other leaders condoled Dhanorkar’s death.

Murmu said on Twitter, “The news of the sudden demise of Balubhau Dhanorkar, Lok Sabha member from Chandrapur is very sad. He kept striving for the development of his region and Maharashtra.” Modi said, “Saddened by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Chandrapur, Balubhau Narayanrao Dhanorkar Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to public service and empowering the poor. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Dhanorkar underwent surgery for kidney stones at a Nagpur hospital on May 26 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after he developed complications. His mortal remains will be kept at his hometown in Warora in Chandrapur district Tuesday afternoon for people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be held in Warora on Wednesday morning.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of his colleague in the Lok Sabha. “The untimely demise of Dhanorkar has left a great void in the political circles in Maharashtra,” he said. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Shri Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar, Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Chandrapur Maharashtra. He was a grassroots leader. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “I am saddened by the demise of Suresh Dhanorkar. He dedicated his life to fulfilling the aspirations of the common people and carry their hopes and expectations to the Lok Sabha.” Rahul Gandhi said Dhanorkar’s demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Congress family. “He will remain alive in our memories forever,” Gandhi said.

News Source : By PTI

Source Link :Congress’s lone MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47/