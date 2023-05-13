Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maheshtala Home: Woman and Grandson Found Dead in Kolkata

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kolkata: A 60-Year-Old Woman and Her Grandson Found Dead in Their House

A gruesome incident took place in Jinjira Bazar, Maheshtala on Friday. The lifeless bodies of a 60-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson were discovered in their own house. The woman’s son, who works in an incense stick factory, was the one who found them. The police have sent their bodies for post-mortem. The incident has left the entire neighborhood in shock and the police have already started their investigations.

The Allegation of the Son

The woman’s son, who found the bodies, immediately reported the incident to the police. According to him, he had returned home around 3.30 pm and found his mother and nephew lying in a pool of blood. He immediately alerted the police. He has alleged that his mother and nephew were murdered and that this was not a case of suicide.

The Initial Police Investigation

The police have started their investigation into the matter. The officers who arrived at the scene of the incident have said that the two might have been murdered with a blunt object. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited. As of now, the police have not made any arrests in the case.

The Reaction of the Neighborhood

The incident has left the entire neighborhood in shock. The people who knew the woman and her grandson are deeply saddened by the incident. They have expressed their condolences to the family and are hoping that the police will find the culprits soon. Many people have come forward to help the police with their investigations. The police are questioning the neighbors and the family members to try and piece together what happened.

The Importance of Getting Justice

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of getting justice. The woman and her grandson did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner. The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice so that such incidents do not happen again. The police must conduct a thorough investigation and leave no stone unturned. The people of the neighborhood are looking up to the police to find the culprits and bring them to justice.

The Need for Better Security Measures

This incident also highlights the need for better security measures. The woman and her grandson were living in their own house, but they were not safe. The police must take steps to ensure that the people of the neighborhood feel safe in their own homes. The police must increase their presence in the area and ensure that the people feel secure. The government must also take measures to improve the law and order situation in the state.

The Importance of Community Support

This incident also highlights the importance of community support. The people of the neighborhood have come together to support the family in their time of need. They have expressed their condolences and are helping the police with their investigations. This kind of community support is essential in times of crisis. It shows that people care for each other and are willing to help in any way they can.

Conclusion

The incident in Jinjira Bazar, Maheshtala is a tragic reminder of the importance of justice, security, and community support. The police must conduct a thorough investigation and bring the culprits to justice. The government must take measures to improve the law and order situation in the state. The people of the neighborhood must continue to support the family and help the police with their investigations. Only by working together can we ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

News Source : Times Of India

Source Link :Woman, Grandson Found Dead At Maheshtala Home | Kolkata News/