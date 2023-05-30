Dead – Death – Obituary News : Maia Vezina of Nelson, BC: Accidental Overdose Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Maia Vezina Obituary – Death: Nelson British Columbia Woman, Maia Vezina Died of Accidental Overdose

Suddenly, Maia Vezina died after an accidental overdose. Following a CT scan and a thorough manual examination by two ICU doctors on Friday, May 26, 2023, the Nelson, British Columbia native’s demise was officially announced.

After learning of her tragic, unexpected death, her loved ones, friends, and family were forever grieved and devastated.

Sources claim that once reports showed that Maia’s brain was no longer functioning and that blood flow had stopped, it was declared to be dead. Two ICU doctors who examined her thoroughly and performed a CT scan on her verified the information.

“Father and Mother, look after your kids. Love and hold one another, sisters and brothers. Don’t take each other for granted, friends. Patricia Henman expressed her tremendous distress about Maia’s passing.

Jim Henman share the devastating news on his official Facebook page sating;

“Many of you did not know my niece Maia, my sister Trish’s daughter, who left us yesterday caused by an accidental overdose. This is a video of her talking about the car accident which she and my sister Pat were involved in. It was caused by a drunk driver. That was 10 years ago. She finished her two degrees at University since, travelled, and was intending on going back to her teaching career this coming August. She had been in extreme physical pain since the accident day and had to take “strong pain killers” ever since. Please, please, please don’t drink and drive.”

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

