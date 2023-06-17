Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Makkah Masjid’s Former Imam Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi Dies”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Imam of Makkah Masjid Hazrat Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi passed away

The Muslim community around the world is mourning the loss of Hazrat Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi, the former Imam of Makkah Masjid who passed away on Tuesday. The news of his demise has spread like wildfire, and people from all walks of life are expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the great Imam.

Early Life and Education

Hazrat Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi was born in the city of Hyderabad, India, on 13th April 1945. He was born into a family of religious scholars who had a long history of serving the Muslim community. Hazrat Naqshbandi received his early education from his father, who was an eminent Islamic scholar himself. He then went on to study at the famous Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most prestigious Islamic universities in South Asia.

Imam of Makkah Masjid

After completing his education, Hazrat Naqshbandi began his career as a teacher and preacher. He taught at various Islamic institutions in India, and his teachings were highly regarded by his students and fellow scholars. In 1996, he was appointed as the Imam of Makkah Masjid, one of the most significant mosques in Hyderabad. He served as the Imam of the mosque for over a decade and became a beloved figure among the city’s Muslim community.

Contributions to Islamic Scholarship

Hazrat Naqshbandi was not only a great preacher but also a prolific writer. He authored several books on various Islamic subjects, including Fiqh, Hadith, and Tafsir. His books were widely read and appreciated by scholars and students alike. He also delivered lectures on Islamic topics, and his speeches were broadcast on various TV channels and radio stations in India and abroad.

Legacy and Impact

Hazrat Naqshbandi’s passing is a significant loss for the Muslim community, especially in Hyderabad, where he was a prominent figure. He was known for his humility, kindness, and compassion towards all members of society, regardless of their faith or background. His teachings on Islam were based on tolerance, peace, and harmony, and he worked tirelessly to promote these values.

Hazrat Naqshbandi’s legacy will live on through his writings, lectures, and the countless lives he touched during his lifetime. He will be remembered as a great scholar, preacher, and humanitarian who dedicated his life to serving Allah and serving humanity.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Hazrat Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the inevitability of death. As Muslims, we believe that death is not the end but a transition to the next life. We pray that Allah grants Hazrat Naqshbandi a place in Jannah and forgives his sins. May Allah also grant patience and strength to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Indeed, to Allah, we belong, and to Him, we shall return.

News Source : Etemaad Daily Videos

Source Link :Former Imam of Makkah Masjid Hazrat Mohammad Usman Naqshbandi passed away/