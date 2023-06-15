Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malappuram Youth Dies in Bike Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Youth in Malappuram Due to Bike Accident

Malappuram, a district in Kerala, witnessed a tragic incident where a young man lost his life in a bike accident. Shanoj Puthupadan, son of Abdul Rashid, a native of Areecode, was just 45 years old and was working as a postman in the Malappuram DIO office. He met with an accident while riding his bike on the bypass road near Muntuparamba at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Shanoj had parked his bike on the side of the road and was trying to cross to the other side when a pick-up lorry hit him. The impact was so severe that he was thrown on the road, and a passing bike ran over him. The CCTV footage of the accident showed how he was struggling on the road, and no one came to his rescue.

Shanoj was rushed to a private hospital in Malappuram, but he succumbed to his injuries. His family was devastated by the news, and his wife and three children were inconsolable. His mother, Asia, and brothers, Sameer and Shahin, were also in shock and disbelief.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the roads in Malappuram. The bypass road near Muntuparamba is notorious for accidents, and there have been several incidents in the past where people lost their lives due to reckless driving and overspeeding. The authorities have been urged to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the commuters and install speed breakers and traffic signals.

The tragic death of Shanoj has left a void in the lives of his family and friends. He was a kind-hearted and generous person who always helped others in need. His colleagues at the DIO office remembered him as a hardworking and dedicated employee who was loved by everyone.

The funeral of Shanoj was held on Thursday, and his body was laid to rest at the Manjeri Juma Masjid. The postman community in Malappuram paid their respects to him and expressed their condolences to his family. The district administration has assured the family of all possible support and assistance during this difficult time.

The incident serves as a reminder to all the commuters to be cautious while driving on the roads and to follow the traffic rules. It is also a wake-up call to the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the commuters and prevent such accidents in the future.

In conclusion, the tragic death of Shanoj Puthupadan is a loss to his family, friends, and the entire community. His untimely death due to a bike accident is a reminder of the need for road safety and responsible driving. We hope that the authorities take immediate action to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of the commuters. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

