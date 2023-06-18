Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Dies at 86: Personal Life & Early Years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Poojappura Ravi Cause of Death: A Tribute to the Veteran Actor

On June 5th, 2021, the Malayalam film industry lost one of its most beloved actors, Poojappura Ravi. The 86-year-old actor passed away in Marayoor, leaving behind a legacy of over 4000 plays and 800 films. Ravi was famous for his comedic and character roles in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Early Life and Career

Ravi was born as M. Raveendran Nair in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram. He was heavily influenced by the renowned theatre figure Kalanilyam Krishnan Nair, who inspired him to adopt his stage name. To distinguish himself from other actors named Ravi, he added the suffix ‘Poojappura’ to his name.

Ravi began his acting career in theatre before moving on to the film industry. He made his acting debut in the film ‘Ninamaninja Kalpadukal’ in 1970. His memorable performances in films such as ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne,’ ‘Rowdy Ramu,’ ‘Ormakal Marikkumo?,’ ‘Ammini Ammaavan,’ ‘Muthaaram Kunnu PO,’ ‘Poochakkoru Mookuthi,’ ‘Love in Singapore,’ ‘Aanakkorumma,’ ‘Nandi Veendum Varika,’ ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Madalam Kottunnu,’ ‘Kadathanadan Ambadi,’ and ‘Manjadikkuru’ were widely acclaimed.

Personal Life

Ravi was married to Thankamma, who was also an actor associated with Kalanilyam. They had two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar. His wife passed away before him, leaving him heartbroken. He continued to act even after her demise, dedicating all his performances to her.

Final Words

Poojappura Ravi’s contribution to Malayalam cinema can never be forgotten. He was a versatile actor who breathed life into every character he played. He will always be remembered for his unique style and comedic timing. The film industry has lost a gem, but his legacy will live on forever.

Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi.

News Source : Eric Joseph Gomes

Source Link :Malayalam actor passes away at 86, His Early And Personal Life Status/