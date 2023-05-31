Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Dies at 49; Tovino Thomas Mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away at 49 Due to Liver Disease

Harish Pengan, a well-known Malayalam actor, passed away on May 30 at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for liver disease. He was 49 years old. According to sources in the film industry, Pengan was suffering from liver problems for some time.

Earlier this month, Harish was admitted to the hospital due to stomach pain, and after several medical tests, it was determined that his condition was critical. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Pengan’s condition deteriorated, and he passed away at 3:25 p.m. The doctors had recommended a liver transplant, and Pengan’s twin sister had volunteered to be the donor. However, due to a lack of funds, the actor’s friends started collecting donations to cover the costs of the transplant, which amounted to Rs 30 lakhs.

Actor Nandan Unni came forward to encourage people to donate funds for Harish’s treatment. “Let’s join hands to save a life. Harish Pengan, the actor who played many remarkable roles, made us laugh with many films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. My compatriot and dear friend, Harish, has been struggling to get back to life at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, for the past ten days,” Nandan wrote on Facebook.

Harish Pengan was best known for his roles in the films Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jaane Mann, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, and Minnal Murali. He was last seen on screen in the Malayalam film Charles Enterprises, which was released earlier this year. Pengan made his debut in 2011 with the film Note Out, directed by Kutty Naduvil.

Harish’s last rites will be performed on May 31, according to his family. The news of his passing has left the Malayalam film industry and his fans in shock and grief. Members of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and actors Tovino Thomas and Aju Varghese, among others, expressed their condolences over the actor’s untimely demise.

Harish Pengan’s passing is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry, and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Richa Barua

Source Link :Who was Harish Pengan? Malayalam actor passed away at 49; Tovino Thomas mourns his death/