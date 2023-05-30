Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away from Liver Disease

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan Passes Away

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passed away after battling liver disease at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. The news of his demise has left the film industry and his fans in shock.

Harish Pengan’s Battle with Liver Disease

Harish Pengan was undergoing treatment for liver disease at Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam. He was admitted to the hospital with minor abdominal pain, and after diagnosis, it was revealed that he had liver disease. Harish’s twin sister, Sreeja, was willing to donate her liver for his treatment. However, the treatment required a significant amount of money, and friends and colleagues came forward to help the actor.

Harish’s friends had said that the doctors had suggested an urgent liver transplant. However, unfortunately, Harish could not survive the illness.

Harish Pengan’s Contributions to the Film Industry

Harish Pengan was a well-known Malayalam actor who was known for his comedic roles in many contemporary films. He had acted in many films such as Maheshinte Prathikaram, Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, Jan. E. Man, JJaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo&Jo, Minnal Murali, and many more.

Harish’s acting skills and comedic timing were appreciated by his fans and his colleagues in the film industry. He had made a significant contribution to the Malayalam film industry and would be missed by all.

Tributes to Harish Pengan

After the news of Harish Pengan’s demise, many filmmakers including Aju Varghese have paid tribute to the actor. Everyone who knew him has expressed their condolences and shared their memories of working with him.

Harish Pengan’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry will always be remembered, and his fans will miss him dearly. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Sharath Bose

Source Link :Harish Pengan Death | Malayalam Actor Harish Pengan who was undergoing treatment for liver disease passed away/