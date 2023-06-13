Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Kazan Khan Passes Away from Heart Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kazan Khan Death: A Sad News for the Malayalam Film Industry

The Malayalam film industry has lost a renowned actor, Kazan Khan, who passed away due to a heart attack. He was famous for his roles in CID Moosa and Mayamohini. Kazan Khan was a well-known face in the Malayalam and Tamil cinema, where he portrayed the role of a villain. His demise has left his fans and admirers in deep sorrow.

N.M. Badusha, a production controller and film producer, shared the news of Kazan Khan’s demise on Facebook. He wrote, “The villain actor Kazan Khan passed away due to a heart attack.” Fans and admirers are paying tribute to Kazan Khan and remembering him for his remarkable contribution to the film industry.

Kazan Khan began his career in 1992 with the Tamil film, Senthameeja Pattu. He was last seen in the 2015 film, Laila O Laila. He was popularly known for his roles in Gandharvam, CID Moosa, The King, Varnapakittu, Dreams, and many more. Kazan Khan’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked, as he was leading a private life for the past eight years.

Kazan Khan’s death has left a void in the Malayalam film industry, and his fans and admirers are mourning his loss. He will always be remembered for his exceptional acting skills and remarkable contribution to the film industry.

In conclusion, Kazan Khan’s death is a sad news for the Malayalam film industry, and his fans and admirers will always remember him for his remarkable contribution to the film industry. His sudden demise has left a void in the industry, and his presence will be deeply missed.

