Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies in Car Crash

Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Dies in Tragic Car Accident

It’s a sad day for South cinema as mimicry artist and Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi tragically died in a road accident. The actor died on Monday in a collision with a truck in Thrissur, Kerala. Three other mimicry artists, Binu Adimali, Ullas, and Mahesh, who were travelling with Sudhi, were injured in the incident.

The Accident

As per the reports, Sudhi and other artists were returning home after shooting for their TV show. On Monday, their car collided head-on with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4:30 pm. The police informed that all the artists were immediately rushed to the hospital, but Sudhi lost his life in the accident. The other three artists are currently undergoing treatment.

Kollam Sudhi’s Career

Kollam Sudhi was a household name among Malayalam TV viewers. His fun banter and entertaining performances in various comedy shows made him very popular. He appeared as a guest in many shows and was known for his mimicry skills. Sudhi also appeared in films in crucial roles, with Kanthari in 2015 being his debut movie.

Road Accidents in India

Road accidents have become a significant concern in India, with thousands of deaths being reported every day. Earlier this year, Hindi television actress Vaibhavi Upadhayaya was also injured in a road accident. Indian cricketer Rishab Pant also suffered a severe accident a couple of months ago.

Final Thoughts

The sudden demise of Kollam Sudhi has left the South cinema industry in shock. The entertainment industry has lost a talented artist and a fantastic human being. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Aarti Tiwari

Source Link :Shocking! Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passed Away In A Car Accident/