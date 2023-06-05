Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Kollam Sudhi Passes Away in Car Crash; Kerala CM Pays Homage.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi passed away at the young age of 39 following a car crash. The popular actor, known for his comic roles, was travelling with fellow artists Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh when the accident occurred in the wee hours of Monday. While Kollam lost his life in the crash, the other three are said to be in critical condition.

The accident took place at Thrissur Kaypamangalam Panambikun at 4:30 am. The horrifying photos of the car crash were shared by Manorama Online. The team was returning from an event in Vadakara when their car collided with a truck. Following the accident, Kollam was rushed to the Kodungallur hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved.

The police reported that it was a head-on collision. “All of them were taken to the hospital, but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,” said the police to PTI.

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and had acted in a couple of movies. He made his debut in the industry in 2015 with the film Kanthari and went on to star in several films such as Kattappana, Kuttanadan, Theta Rappai, Vakathiriv, An International Local Story, Keshu Ee Dihin Nathan, Escape and Swargathile Katturumb.

The sudden demise of Kollam Sudhi has left his fans in deep shock and mourning. Many took to Twitter to express their grief and offer condolences to his family and friends. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the death of the actor.

News18 prays for Kollam Sudhi’s soul to rest in peace and offers heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. The loss of such a young and talented actor is indeed a tragic loss for the Malayalam film industry.

