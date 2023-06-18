Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam film industry has seen many talented actors over the years. Among them, Poojappura Ravi was a prominent actor who had acted in over 500 films and 4000 stage dramas. He passed away in his daughter’s residence in Mayooram, Kerala, on 9th September 2017. He was 73 years old at the time of his demise. Poojappura Ravi had acted in various roles in his career, ranging from comedy to character roles.

Poojappura Ravi’s first film was ‘Veluthampi Dhalava’, which was released in 1976. However, he became famous after his appearance in the film ‘Ammi Ninni Ammavan,’ directed by Hariharan. He had acted in many films, including ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne,’ ‘Roudi Raman,’ ‘Ormakkoru Marikkozhunthu,’ ‘Mutharangam P.O.,’ ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi,’ ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu,’ and ‘Kadathanadan Ambadi.’

Apart from films, Poojappura Ravi had acted in various stage dramas. He had acted in over 4000 stage dramas, which is a remarkable feat. He was known for his flawless acting and excellent comic timing. He had a unique style of delivering dialogues that made him stand out from other actors.

Poojappura Ravi was a versatile actor who could handle any role with ease. He had acted in various genres of films, including comedy, drama, and action. He was a popular figure among the audience, and his films were always eagerly awaited.

Poojappura Ravi’s wife, Thankamma, was also an actress. She had acted in a few films and stage dramas. Poojappura Ravi’s children, Lakshmi and Harikumar, are also actors. They had acted in various films and stage dramas.

Poojappura Ravi’s demise was a significant loss to the Malayalam film industry. Many actors and filmmakers paid tribute to him on social media. V.D. Satheesan, the opposition leader of Kerala, expressed his condolences and said that Poojappura Ravi was a talented actor who had entertained the audience for decades.

In conclusion, Poojappura Ravi was one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam film industry. He had acted in over 500 films and 4000 stage dramas, which is an incredible feat. His unique style of acting and comic timing had made him a popular figure among the audience. His demise was a significant loss to the industry, and he will always be remembered for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry.

Malayalam film industry Poojappura Ravi’s filmography Tribute to Poojappura Ravi Malayalam cinema nostalgia Celebrities who passed away in 2021

News Source : WebDesk

Source Link :പ്രശസ്ത നടൻ പൂജപ്പുര രവി അന്തരിച്ചു-Malayalam actor poojappuranravi passed away/