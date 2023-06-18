Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malayalam Actor Pujappura Ravi Passes Away at 82 Years of Age

Pujappura Ravi, the renowned Malayalam actor passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 years. The actor took his last breath at his daughter’s home in Marayoor, Idukki district. Ravi had worked in more than 800 films and 4,000 plays in his career.

Birthplace and Name Change

Born as M. Raviendran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor changed his name under the influence of popular stage artist Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair. Ravi was one of the stalwarts of Malayalam theatre and acted in more than 800 films in his career.

Last Film and Retirement

Ravi’s last film was ‘Gappi’, which had All India actor Tovino Thomas in the lead. He started his career with the late N.K. Acharya’s drama troupe ‘Kalanilayam’, which had many stalwarts of Malayalam theatre. Ravi later moved on to the film industry and acted in several films.

Retirement and Living with Daughter

The actor retired from films and started living with his daughter in Idukki from December 2022. The family members said that the announcement of the last rites will be made later.

With HTML Headings

Malayalam Actor Pujappura Ravi Passes Away at 82 Years of Age

Pujappura Ravi, the renowned Malayalam actor passed away on Sunday at the age of 82 years. The actor took his last breath at his daughter’s home in Marayoor, Idukki district. Ravi had worked in more than 800 films and 4,000 plays in his career.

Birthplace and Name Change

Born as M. Raviendran Nair in Thiruvananthapuram, the actor changed his name under the influence of popular stage artist Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair. Ravi was one of the stalwarts of Malayalam theatre and acted in more than 800 films in his career.

Last Film and Retirement

Ravi’s last film was ‘Gappi’, which had All India actor Tovino Thomas in the lead. He started his career with the late N.K. Acharya’s drama troupe ‘Kalanilayam’, which had many stalwarts of Malayalam theatre. Ravi later moved on to the film industry and acted in several films.

Retirement and Living with Daughter

The actor retired from films and started living with his daughter in Idukki from December 2022. The family members said that the announcement of the last rites will be made later.

Poojappura Ravi death Malayalam actor dies at 86 Tribute to Poojappura Ravi Iconic roles of Poojappura Ravi Remembering the legacy of Poojappura Ravi

News Source : ज़ी हिंदुस्तान वेब टीम

Source Link :malayalam actor poojappura ravi passes away at 86 | मलयालम एक्टर पूजापुरा रवि का निधन, 86 वर्ष की आयु में अभिनेता ने ली अंतिम सांस/