Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Dies at 86: A Tribute to a Versatile Icon

Remembering Poojappura Ravi: A Legendary Malayalam Actor

The Malayalam film industry lost one of its most iconic actors on May 5, 2021, when M Raveendran Nair, popularly known as Poojappura Ravi, passed away at the age of 86 in Marayoor, Idukki. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time.

Ravi was a versatile actor who made a significant impact on both cinema and theatre. With an impressive filmography of nearly 800 movies and an extensive repertoire of 4,000 plays, he was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Born and brought up in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi started his acting journey during his seventh-grade school years. He got an opportunity to perform in a radio drama broadcasted on Akashavani, which paved the way for his involvement in the Balalokam drama series on the same platform. Later, he joined the renowned Kalanilayam drama troupe in Thiruvananthapuram, where he honed his acting skills.

Ravi’s breakthrough in cinema came with the movie “Ammini Ammavan” in 1976, directed by Hariharan. He went on to act in several memorable movies, including “Poochakkoru Mookuthi,” “Odaruthammava Aalariyam,” “Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu,” “Kallan Kappalil Thanne,” “Mutharamkunnu PO,” “Kadathanadan Ambady,” “Dilliwala Rajakumaran,” “Love in Singapore,” “Ormakal Marikkumo,” “Manjadi Kuru,” among others. He was particularly known for his contributions to the comedy genre in Priyadarshan’s films during the 1980s.

Ravi’s performances were characterized by his impeccable comic timing, natural acting, and ability to portray a wide range of characters. He was equally adept at playing both serious and comedic roles, which made him a sought-after actor in the industry.

Apart from his contributions to cinema, Ravi was also a prominent figure in theatre. He acted in over 4,000 plays and was known for his work in the drama series “Kottayam Kurbana.” He was also a regular performer in the annual drama festival organized by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Throughout his career, Ravi received numerous awards and accolades for his acting, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian in 1988 for his performance in “Vellanakalude Nadu” and the J C Daniel Award in 2015 for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.

Ravi’s death has left a void in the Malayalam film industry, and his contributions to cinema and theatre will be remembered for years to come. He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi and son Harikumar.

In conclusion, Poojappura Ravi was a legendary figure in Malayalam cinema and theatre, whose impact on the industry will be felt for generations. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment world, and he will be greatly missed.

