Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 86

On June 18, 2023, veteran actor Raveendran Nair, popularly known as Poojappura Ravi, breathed his last at his Marayur residence in Idukki district. He was 86 years old and had been suffering from age-related ailments. Nair adopted his stage name from his hometown, Poojappura, which is based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Early Career

Ravi began his career in theatre and performed alongside legends like Mala Aravindan and Alumoodan. He eventually made his way to the big screen and added heft to the credentials of comedy in Malayalam cinema. Some of his notable performances in the early stages of his career include Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochaykkoru Mukkuthi, Love in Singapore, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, and Kadathanadan Ambadi.

Collaboration with Priyadarshan

Ravi appeared in almost every film directed by Priyadarshan and gained statewide popularity alongside the likes of Kuthiravattom Pappu and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Later Life

At the end of his life, Ravi shifted to Marayur, Idukki to spend his remaining days. His beloved wife Thankamma had predeceased him, so he lived with his children and grandchildren. He chose to forsake the world of illusions and friendships and chose solitude. He is survived by his daughter Lakshmi, son Hari, and his grandchildren.

Condolences

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief at the actor’s sudden loss. He shared, “Condolences on the demise of famous actor Poojappura Ravi. He entered the field of art by conquering the minds of dramatists. He, who has fans all over Angolam in Kerala, was famous through movies and through the expression of comedy characters in his childhood. Poojappura Ravi was the owner of an expressive acting style. Poojappura Ravi’s demise is a great loss for the art-cultural field in general. Joining the family and colleagues in their grief.”

Illustrious Career

During his illustrious career spanning over five decades, Ravi shared screen space with every renowned name of Malayalam cinema, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Tovino Thomas. His last film was with Thomas titled Guppy, and Darvinte Parinamam with Prithviraj.

The loss of Poojappura Ravi is felt deeply by his fans and colleagues in the Malayalam cinema industry. His contributions to comedy and acting will be remembered for generations to come.

Poojappura Ravi death Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi Poojappura Ravi movies Kalanilyam fame actor Poojappura Ravi Poojappura Ravi biography

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :Veteran Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Of Kalanilyam Fame, Passes Away At 86/