Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passes away at 86

Malayalam cinema has lost a stalwart as veteran actor Poojappura Ravi passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was 86. Ravi breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Marayoor, Idukki, due to age-related illness.

The Early Years

Born in 1936, Poojappura Ravi made his debut as an actor with the play ‘Oraal Koodi Kallanayi’. His real name was Raveendran Nair, and Poojappura Ravi was his stage name. Ravi was active in Malayalam films from the mid-1970s.

A Career to Remember

A major breakthrough in Poojappura Ravi’s career was the 1976 film ‘Ammini Ammaavan’. He was popular for his comic as well as character roles, and in his impressive career, he was part of over 800 films. He has worked alongside some of the finest and popular actors in Malayalam cinema, including Prem Nazir, Sathyan, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Tovino Thomas, among others.

Some of his popular movies include ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne,’ ‘Ormmakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Ammavan,’ ‘Odaruthammava Aalariyam’, ‘Kuyiline Thedi’, ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi’, ‘Love in Singapore’, ‘Nandi Veendum Varika’, ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu’, Manjadikuru’, ‘Oru CBI Diary Kurippu,’ ‘The Car’, and, ‘Kizhakkan Pathrose’ among others. On the work front, Poojappura Ravi’s last outing was the 2016 release ‘Guppy’ starring Tovino Thomas.

A Final Goodbye

In December 2020, Poojapura Ravi shifted from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram to his daughter’s in Idukki. Poojappura Ravi is survived by his two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar. Meanwhile, Poojappura Ravi’s final rites will be held on Monday (June 19) in his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram.

A Legacy to Cherish

Poojappura Ravi’s death has left a void in the Malayalam film industry. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come. His fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and remember the great actor that he was.

Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi.

