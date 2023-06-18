Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passes away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Poojappura Ravi: The Veteran Malayalam Actor

The Malayalam film industry lost one of its finest actors, Poojappura Ravi, who passed away at the age of 86. Ravi, who had acted in more than a hundred films, was a theatre artist before he forayed into movies. He hailed from Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram and had made a name for himself in the movie world with his husky voice and spontaneous acting.

Ravi was part of a group of actors, including Mala Aravindan, Alumoodan, and others, who defined comedy scenes in Malayalam movies of a bygone era. He was known for his unique style in comedy roles, which garnered him the attention of the audience. His well-known films include Mutharamkunnu PO, Poochaykkoru Mukkuthi, Love in Singapore, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Rowdy Ramu, and Kadathanadan Ambadi. He was a favourite of director Priyadarsan, who cast him in several movies along with Kuthiravattom Pappu and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Ravi’s last movie was the Rohini-Tovino starrer Gappi in 2016. He had shifted to Marayur, a village in the outskirts of Idukki, in December 2022, where he lived with his daughter and family due to his ill-health. His wife Thankamma had predeceased him, and he is survived by his daughter Lakshmi, son Hari, and grandchildren.

Ravi’s demise is a huge loss to the art and culture field, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message. He added that Ravi had fans across the state and had stood in the hearts of people through movies, especially through his comedy characters. Minister V Sivankutty said that Ravi was love and friendship and would forever be remembered in the history of Malayalam movies. Opposition leader VD Satheesan stated that Ravi’s acting had been moulded through theatre and had a unique style in comedy roles, which garnered him the attention of the audience.

Ravi’s passing has left a void in the industry, and his contribution to Malayalam cinema will always be remembered. His husky voice and spontaneous acting will remain etched in the minds of his fans. Ravi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.

Poojappura Ravi Malayalam movies Poojappura Ravi biography Poojappura Ravi family Poojappura Ravi career Poojappura Ravi contributions to Malayalam cinema

News Source : TNM Staff

Source Link :Veteran Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi dies at 86/