Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at the Age of 86

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of veteran actor Poojapura Ravi at the age of 86. The actor died due to age-related illness, leaving behind a legacy of incredible performances and a career spanning over five decades.

Early Life and Career

Poojapura Ravi was born on September 16, 1935, in Trivandrum, Kerala. He started his career in the entertainment industry as a stage actor and later transitioned to the film industry. He made his acting debut in the 1960 film “Unniyarcha,” which was directed by Kunchako. He went on to act in over 200 films in Malayalam cinema, including “Odayil Ninnu,” “Nellu,” “Chembarathi,” and “Vellam.”

Memorable Performances

Poojapura Ravi was known for his versatility as an actor and his ability to portray a wide range of characters. He was particularly skilled at playing comedic roles and was a regular in many popular comedy films of the time. Some of his most memorable performances include his role in the 1971 film “Ummachu,” where he played the lead character, and his performance in the 1998 film “Mangalya Pallakku,” which earned him critical acclaim.

Legacy and Contributions to Malayalam Cinema

Poojapura Ravi’s contributions to Malayalam cinema cannot be overstated. He was a beloved actor and a household name in Kerala. He was known for his dedication to his craft and his ability to bring characters to life on screen. He was also a mentor to many actors and was highly respected in the film industry.

His legacy will live on through his films and the memories he created for his fans. He will be remembered as a talented actor and a true icon of Malayalam cinema.

Tributes Pour In

Upon the news of his passing, tributes began pouring in from fans, colleagues, and friends. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the actor. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his condolences, calling Poojapura Ravi a “legend of Malayalam cinema.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Poojapura Ravi is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry and to his fans. He will be remembered as a talented actor and a true icon of Malayalam cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Poojapura Ravi death Veteran Malayalam actor passes away Poojapura Ravi movies Malayalam film industry mourns Poojapura Ravi’s demise Poojapura Ravi’s contribution to Malayalam cinema

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Veteran Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away/