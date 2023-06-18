Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Actor and Theatre Personality Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 (PTI) – Kerala is mourning the loss of one of its finest actors and theatre personalities, Poojapura Ravi, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. The veteran actor was staying with his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District for the past few months when he breathed his last.

A Long and Illustrious Career

Poojapura Ravi was a renowned theatre artist and actor who had acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. He is known for his memorable performances in films such as ‘Kallan Kappalil thanne’, ‘Rowdi Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Mammavan’, ‘Mutharamkunnu P O’, and ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu’ among others.

Throughout his career, Ravi had won the hearts of audiences with his impeccable comic timing and natural acting skills. He was a versatile actor who could effortlessly switch between serious and comic roles.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Poojapura Ravi’s demise has left the entire Malayalam film industry in shock. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and other state ministers have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the legendary actor.

In a statement, the CM said, “Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre. He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state.”

State Minister for Culture, Saji Cheriyan, also mourned the loss of the veteran actor and recalled his long and illustrious career. He said, “Poojapura Ravi was a pillar of the Malayalam film industry. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the world of cinema and theatre.”

Funeral Arrangements

The body of Poojapura Ravi will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today, where the funeral will be held on Tuesday. The news of his death has left his fans and well-wishers in mourning, who have taken to social media to pay their respects and express their condolences.

Poojapura Ravi will always be remembered as one of the finest actors in the history of Malayalam cinema. His contribution to the world of theatre and cinema will always be cherished and celebrated.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83/