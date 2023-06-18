Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Malayalam film industry lost one of its most talented actors, Poojapura Ravi. The theatre personality and movie actor passed away at his daughter’s residence near Marayoor in Idukki District. He was 83 years old.

Ravi had been residing with his daughter for the past few months. According to family sources, his body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram, where the funeral will take place on Tuesday. He is survived by his two children.

The news of Ravi’s demise has left the film industry in a state of shock and mourning. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his condolences and remembered Ravi’s contribution to the film and theatre industry. Vijayan said that Ravi had conquered the hearts of people through his theatre performances before becoming famous for his comedic roles in movies. His death is a significant loss to the cultural landscape of the state.

State Minister for Culture, Saji Cheriyan, also paid tribute to the veteran actor and recalled his long career in which he acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies.

Ravi was known for his memorable characters in films such as Kallan Kappalil Thanne, Rowdi Ramu, Ormakal Marikkumo, Ammini Mammavan, Mutharamkunnu P O, and Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu, among others. He was a versatile actor and had a unique ability to make audiences laugh and cry with his performances.

Born in 1940 in Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi started his career in theatre before making his debut in the film industry in 1963 with the movie, Karutha Kai. He went on to act in numerous films and won critical acclaim for his performances.

Apart from his acting skills, Ravi was also known for his dedication and commitment to the art of acting. He was a role model for aspiring actors and had inspired many with his hard work and perseverance.

The news of Ravi’s death has left his fans and colleagues in the film industry heartbroken. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the veteran actor.

The film industry has lost a gem, and Ravi’s legacy will continue to live on through his memorable performances. His contribution to the film and theatre industry will be remembered for generations to come, and he will always be remembered as one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam film industry.

News Source : Deccan Herald

Source Link :Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83/