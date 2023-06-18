Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Poojapura Ravi: A Legend of Kerala’s Theatre and Cinema

Noted movie actor and theatre personality Poojapura Ravi passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that has enriched Kerala’s cultural landscape for decades. He was 83 years old and had been staying with his daughter in Marayoor for the past few months.

A Life Devoted to Theatre and Cinema

Poojapura Ravi was born in 1938 in Thiruvananthapuram and began his career as a theatre artist in the 1950s. Over the years, he acted in around 4,000 plays and became a household name in Kerala’s theatre scene. His powerful performances and ability to bring characters to life on stage made him a favourite among audiences and critics alike.

In the 1970s, Poojapura Ravi made his foray into cinema and soon became a sought-after character actor. He played memorable roles in nearly 800 movies, including some of the most iconic films in Malayalam cinema history. His performances in movies like ‘Kallan Kappalil thanne’, ‘Rowdi Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Mammavan’, ‘Mutharamkunnu P O’, and ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu’ are still remembered by fans.

A Loss to Kerala’s Art and Cultural Landscape

Poojapura Ravi’s death has left a void in Kerala’s theatre and cinema world. He was not just a talented artist but also a mentor to many aspiring actors and directors. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring out the best in his co-stars were qualities that endeared him to everyone he worked with.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers have expressed their condolences on the actor’s passing. The Chief Minister said that Poojapura Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre and had later become popular through his comedy roles in movies. “His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state,” Vijayan said in a statement.

State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan also paid tribute to the veteran theatre artiste, recalling his long and illustrious career. “Poojapura Ravi was a legend of Kerala’s theatre and cinema. His contribution to our cultural heritage will always be remembered,” Cheriyan said.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite his passing, Poojapura Ravi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists in Kerala and beyond. His dedication to his craft, his unwavering commitment to his art, and his ability to connect with audiences will always be remembered. His performances on stage and screen will continue to captivate and entertain audiences for years to come.

As his body is brought to Thiruvananthapuram for the funeral, fans and colleagues alike are mourning the loss of a true legend. Poojapura Ravi may be gone, but his spirit and his art will live on forever.

News Source : Hindustan Times

Source Link :Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83/