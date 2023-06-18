Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Actor and Theatre Personality Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

Thiruvananthapuram, June 18 (PTI) – Poojapura Ravi, a renowned movie actor and theatre personality, passed away on Sunday at the residence of his daughter near Marayoor in Idukki District. He was 83 years old. Ravi had been staying with his daughter for the past few months, according to family sources.

Final Rites to be Held in Thiruvananthapuram

The body of the veteran actor will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today, and final rites will be held on Tuesday. Ravi is survived by two children. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and other ministers have expressed their condolences, saying that Ravi’s death is a great loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state. Vijayan added that Ravi had conquered the hearts of people through theatre and later became popular through his comedy roles in movies.

A Long Career in Theatre and Movies

State Minister for Culture, Saji Cheriyan, has also expressed his sorrow at Ravi’s passing, recalling the actor’s long career in which he acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies. Ravi is best known for his roles in ‘Kallan Kappalil thanne’, ‘Rowdi Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Mammavan’, ‘Mutharamkunnu P O’, and ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu’ among others.

A Loss to the Art and Cultural Landscape of the State

Poojapura Ravi’s death is a great loss to the art and cultural landscape of Kerala. The veteran actor had a long and illustrious career in theatre and films, earning him a special place in the hearts of moviegoers and theatre lovers alike. While his passing is a great loss, his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

May his soul rest in peace.

Poojapura Ravi Malayalam actor Death at 83 Kerala film industry Legendary actor

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Noted Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi dies at 83 – ThePrint – PTIFeed/