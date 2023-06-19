Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Pujappura Ravi Passes Away, Featured in 800+ Films

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pujappura Ravi Death: A Loss to the Malayalam Film Industry

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most senior actors, Pujappura Ravi, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 86. Ravi, who was known for his impeccable comic timing and versatile acting skills, had acted in over 500 films in his career spanning more than five decades.

A Brief Biography of Pujappura Ravi

Ravi was born in Pujappura, a suburb of Thiruvananthapuram, in 1937. He started his career as a stage actor in the 1950s and later made his debut in films with the Malayalam movie Chettathi in 1965. He soon became a popular actor in the industry, known for his ability to effortlessly switch between comic and serious roles.

Some of Ravi’s most memorable performances include his roles in the films Godfather, Manichitrathazhu, Thooval Kottaram, Akkare Akkare Akkare, and Nadodikkattu. He was also a regular feature in the popular television comedy show Comedy Stars.

The Humorous Roles of Pujappura Ravi

Ravi was known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to make audiences laugh with his witty dialogues and expressions. He was a master of the art of slapstick comedy and was equally adept at delivering subtle humor.

One of his most famous roles was in the film Nadodikkattu, where he played the character of Constable Prabhakaran. His portrayal of the bumbling and naive police officer was a hit with audiences and earned him critical acclaim.

Ravi was also known for his performances in the films Akkare Akkare Akkare and Thooval Kottaram, where he played the role of a hapless and comical sidekick to the lead characters.

The Legacy of Pujappura Ravi

Ravi’s contribution to the Malayalam film industry is immeasurable. He was a versatile actor who could effortlessly switch between comic and serious roles, and his performances have left an indelible mark on the industry.

His passing is a great loss to the industry, and his absence will be felt deeply by his fans and colleagues. However, his legacy will continue to live on through his films, which will be cherished by generations to come.

Final Thoughts

Pujappura Ravi was a true legend of the Malayalam film industry. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered, and his performances will continue to entertain audiences for years to come.

His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. Rest in peace, Pujappura Ravi.

