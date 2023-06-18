Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Ravi Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Actor and Theatre Personality Poojapura Ravi Passes Away at 83

The world of cinema and theatre has lost a legend as Poojapura Ravi, the renowned movie actor and theatre personality, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. The news of his demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock and grief.

Life and Career of Poojapura Ravi

Poojapura Ravi was a familiar face in the South Indian film industry and theatre circuit. He was born in 1938 in the Poojapura area of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. His passion for acting started at a young age, and he soon became a prominent theatre artist in the state.

Over the years, Ravi acted in around 4,000 plays and nearly 800 movies, becoming a household name in the Malayalam film industry. He was known for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray complex characters with ease.

A Loss to the Art and Cultural Landscape of Kerala

The news of Poojapura Ravi’s demise has been met with an outpouring of grief from his fans, colleagues, and well-wishers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences and praised the actor’s contribution to the theatre and film industry.

“Ravi had conquered the minds of people through theatre. He later became popular through the comedy roles he played in the movies. His demise is a loss to the art and cultural landscape of the state,” Vijayan said in a statement.

State Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan also expressed his condolences and remembered Ravi’s long and illustrious career in the industry. He said, “Poojapura Ravi was a stalwart in the theatre and film industry, and his contribution to the art form will always be remembered.”

Memorable Roles and Legacy

Poojapura Ravi’s legacy in the Malayalam film industry is immense, and his contribution to the art form will always be remembered. He played memorable characters in films like ‘Kallan Kappalil thanne’, ‘Rowdi Ramu’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’, ‘Ammini Mammavan’, ‘Mutharamkunnu P O’, and ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddhalam Kottunnu’ among others.

His talent and passion for acting will continue to inspire generations of artists to come, and his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he has left behind.

Final Farewell

The body of Poojapura Ravi will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram, where the funeral will be held on Tuesday. The news of his death has left a void in the hearts of his fans, colleagues, and loved ones, and he will be dearly missed.

May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Press Trust of India

Source Link :Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 83/