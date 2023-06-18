Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Actor Ravi Passes at 82; Kerala CM Pays Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Poojappura Ravi: A Comic Icon of Malayalam Cinema

The Malayalam film industry and theatre world mourn the loss of veteran actor Poojappura Ravi, who passed away on Sunday, June 18, at the age of 82. The actor, who acted in over 800 movies and 4,000 plays, left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, especially with his comic roles.

Born as Ravi Kumar in Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, Ravi made his acting debut in 1962 with the film ‘Veluthampi Dalawa’. However, it was his roles in comedies that made him popular among audiences. He was known for his impeccable timing, unique style, and witty one-liners. His comic performances were a delight to watch and his presence in a movie was enough to make the audience burst into laughter.

Some of his notable movies include ‘Poochakkoru Mookuthi’, ‘Odaruthammava Aalariyam’, ‘Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu’, ‘Kallan Kappalil Thanne’, ‘Mutharamkunnu PO’, ‘Kadathanadan Ambady’, ‘Dilliwala Rajakumaran’, ‘Love in Singapore’, ‘Ormakal Marikkumo’ and ‘Manjadi Kuru’. He also acted in some serious roles, like in ‘Sarvakalashala’ and ‘Kallanum Polisum’.

Apart from films, Ravi was also a prominent figure in the theatre world. He acted in over 4,000 plays and was a member of the famous theatre group, Jubilee Theatres. He also directed and produced several plays during his tenure. He was a versatile actor who could easily switch between comedy and serious roles.

Ravi’s demise has left a deep void in the entertainment industry. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, describing the actor’s death as a great loss to the world of cinema. Many other political leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu, and former ministers KK Shailaja and G Sudhakaran also expressed their grief and mourned the loss of the legendary actor.

Ravi’s contribution to the world of entertainment will always be remembered. He was a true icon of Malayalam cinema and a beloved figure of the theatre world. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.

The funeral of Poojappura Ravi will take place today, and he is survived by his two children, Lakshmi and Harikumar. Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi!

Malayalam film industry Poojappura Ravi movies Kerala cultural icon Tribute to Poojappura Ravi Malayalam cinema stalwart

News Source : Chirag Sehgal

Source Link :Malayalam Actor Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 82; Kerala CM Pays Tribute/