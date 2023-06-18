Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayalam Comedian Poojappura Ravi Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Poojappura Ravi: Malayalam Cinema’s Favorite Comedian

Malayalam cinema lost yet another great comedian on June 18, 2021, with the passing of Poojappura Ravi. The veteran actor was 86 years old and had been suffering from health issues related to old age. While he had been away from the limelight for some time, his contribution to Malayalam cinema will always be cherished by his fans.

Poojappura Ravi was known for his impeccable comic timing and his ability to make audiences laugh with his effortless performances. From the black-and-white films of the 70s to the new-gen Malayalam movies, decade after decade, Poojappura Ravi was featured in successful movies at that time. His final releases include Guppy and Darvinte Parinamam. Not just in films, the actor also acted in many stage plays and received appreciation for them.

Born in Poojappura, Trivandrum, to Madhavan Pillai and Bhavaniyamma, the actor adopted the name of his birthplace as his name, like many actors at the time. A few of his famous movies include Kilichundan Mambazham, Nariman, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, and Harikrishnans. Poojappura Ravi acted with the most successful actors of each generation, from Prem Nazir and Jayan to Mohanlal and Mammootty to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas.

The death of Poojappura Ravi came as a surprise to many, as the actor had stayed away from movies and the limelight for a while now. Fans of the yesteryear films were still reeling from the death of another comic legend, Innocent, and the death of Poojappura Ravi is further sad news for the audience who grew up watching them as someone who is a part of their lives.

Poojappura Ravi is survived by his wife Thankamma, son, Hari Kumar, and daughter, Lakshmi. His legacy will live on through his unforgettable performances and his contribution to Malayalam cinema.

The passing of Poojappura Ravi is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry and to his fans. His impeccable comic timing and effortless performances will always be remembered. His contribution to the industry will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Poojappura Ravi.

News Source : Roopa Radhakrishnan

Source Link :Poojappura Ravi, Malayalam cinema’s favourite comedian dies at 86/