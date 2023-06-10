Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malayan Independence Champion Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lim Kean Chye, Champion for Malayan Independence, Passes Away at 103

Lim Kean Chye, one of the champions for Malayan independence, has passed away at the age of 103. His family said Kean Chye, a founding member of the Malayan Democratic Union, died on Wednesday.

A Proponent of Left-Wing Politics

Kean Chye was a proponent of left-wing politics. His party fought for the independence of Malaya and Singapore, and was part of the All-Malaya Council of Joint Action, which drafted the constitutional proposal for Malaya in 1947.

Familial Background and Education

Kean Chye, like his father Lim Cheng Ean, was a Cambridge-trained lawyer who was a legislative councillor in the 1930s. He was the grandson of Phuah Hin Leong, one of the two younger brothers of the late Tan Sri Lim Phaik Gan, better known as PG Lim.

Cause of Death

Kean Chye’s daughter Lim Miao Yiong said her father had a pacemaker installed 10 years ago, and was frail and weak. “He died of old age,” she said. She said there will not be a wake and the family wanted a private cremation ceremony.

Survivors

Kean Chye is survived by his wife, daughters Miao Ling and Miao Yiong, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Conclusion

The passing of Lim Kean Chye marks the end of an era for those who fought for the independence of Malaya and Singapore. His contributions to the cause will be remembered for generations to come.

