Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malaysian Actor Ridzuan Hashim Dies at 61, Tribute Pour In

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Malaysian actor, Ridzuan Hashim, passed away on Thursday morning, May 4, 2023, at the age of 62. His sudden death has left his fans, co-actors, friends, and well-wishers in shock and disbelief. While some are paying tribute to the actor, others are curious to know about the cause of his death. In this article, we will provide you with all the available information about Ridzuan Hashim’s death and the tributes pouring in for him.

Ridzuan Hashim Meninggal Death Cause

Sources have confirmed that the actor passed away at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Thursday morning. The news of his demise was revealed by his ex-wife Didie Alias on social media. She wrote, “I want to tell all my friends who recognize my ex-husband that Ridzuan Hashim has returned to Rahmatullah. For anyone who wants to visit the body, the soul is still in HKL. I will update the information on where the soul will be buried. I beg all those who still have debts with the spirits to continue to contact me and forgive him.”

Ridzuan Hashim’s brother Iman Zulkarnain revealed that the actor passed away while having breakfast at home with his son. He fell from the dining chair, and his son immediately rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. The exact cause of his death is not known yet.

Later on, it was announced that Ridzuan Hashim’s body would be buried in the Dusun Tua Cemetery located in Hulu Langat, Selangor. The actor will always be remembered for his work in Adam and Hawa, which aired on TV in 1986. Ridzuan Hashim was known for his gentle and courteous nature, and his loss is a huge blow to the Malaysian entertainment industry.

Tributes Pour in for Ridzuan Hashim

As soon as the news of Ridzuan Hashim’s death broke out, his fans, co-actors, friends, and well-wishers took to social media to pay their tributes. Here are some of the tweets:

“#RIPRidzuanHashim #RidzuanHashim – his picture was in my school book cover during my teens … never missed your advertisement and your movies .. Thanks for the golden memories” – @AaamBeeGaa

“Pelakon terkenal tanah air, Ridzuan Hashim menghembuskan nafas terakhir di Hospital Kuala Lumpur pada pukul 1.57 tengah hari tadi. Berita pemergian pelakon yang berusia 62 tahun itu disahkan oleh anak saudara Allahyarham, Kamarul Izham Ahmad Badri.” – @jnmalaysia

“Pelakon terkenal tanah air, Ridzuan Hashim menghembuskan nafas terakhir di Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) pada pukul 1.57 tengah hari tadi. Berita pemergian pelakon yang berusia 62 tahun itu disahkan oleh anak saudara Allahyarham, Kamarul Izham Ahmad Badri. #AWANInews” – @501Awani

“Kasih isteri sampai ke ujung nyawa hatta tidak lagi menjawat tanggungjawab murni terbabit. Salam takziah buat keluarga Allahyarham Ridzuan Hashim. Semoga permergian Allahyarham dikabulkan husnul khotimah. Selamat bersemadi di negeri abadi, Allahyarham Mohd Ridzuan Hashim” – @mhaikalisa

“The remains of famous national actor Ridzuan Hashim were brought to Masjid Batu 16, Hulu Langat, Selangor before being buried at Dusun Tua Islamic Cemetery.” – @TheAsianAffairs

Ridzuan Hashim will always be remembered for his contribution to the Malaysian entertainment industry. His death is a huge loss for his fans and the industry. Our condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Amzad Khan

Source Link :How did Ridzuan Hashim Meninggal die? Tribute pours in as Malaysian actor KL Gangster fame dies at age 61/