Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malaysian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan Dies on Stage

Renowned Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away in Bhubaneswar

The world of Bharatanatyam is mourning the loss of Sri Ganeshan, a renowned Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia. He passed away after collapsing on stage following a performance at Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

Organizer Jagabandhu Jena confirms the tragic news

Jagabandhu Jena, the organizer of the event, confirmed the tragic news. He stated that Sri Ganeshan collapsed on stage after his performance and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved and passed away soon after.

A life dedicated to Bharatanatyam

Sri Ganeshan was a highly respected and accomplished Bharatanatyam Guru who had dedicated his life to the art form. He had trained numerous students in Malaysia and India and was known for his unique style and approach to the dance form.

He had also performed extensively across the world and had won several accolades for his performances. His contribution to the world of Bharatanatyam will always be remembered and cherished.

The Bharatanatyam community mourns his loss

The news of Sri Ganeshan’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Bharatanatyam community. Dancers, students, and enthusiasts from around the world have expressed their grief and condolences on social media.

Many have shared their memories of Sri Ganeshan and the impact he had on their lives and careers. They have praised his dedication, passion, and talent and have vowed to carry forward his legacy in their own ways.

A reminder of the importance of health and safety on stage

The tragic incident has also served as a reminder of the importance of health and safety on stage. Performances can be physically demanding, and it is crucial that dancers and performers take care of their health and well-being.

Organizers and event managers must also ensure that proper safety measures are in place to prevent any accidents or mishaps. It is essential that everyone involved in the performance, from the artists to the technicians, is aware of and follows all the necessary safety protocols.

A loss that will be felt for a long time

The passing of Sri Ganeshan is a great loss to the world of Bharatanatyam. His talent, dedication, and passion for the art form were admirable, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

However, his legacy will live on through the students he has trained and the performances he has given. He will continue to inspire and influence generations of Bharatanatyam dancers to come.

A final tribute

As the Bharatanatyam community mourns the loss of Sri Ganeshan, it is essential to remember and honor his contributions to the art form. His passing is a loss to the world of dance and culture, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.

Rest in peace, Sri Ganeshan. Your love and passion for Bharatanatyam will always be remembered.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage/