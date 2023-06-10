Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malaysia’s Mother Teresa, Mother Mangalam, Dies.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Datin Paduka A. Mangalam, the “Mother Teresa” of Malaysia, Passes Away at 97

Malaysia has lost one of its most beloved and inspiring figures with the passing of Datin Paduka A. Mangalam, fondly known as “Mother Mangalam.” The 97-year-old humanitarian and social activist died recently, and her cause of death has yet to be confirmed. For decades, she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the less fortunate and marginalized communities in Malaysia.

A Life Dedicated to Humanitarian Endeavors

As the life president of the Pure Life Society, which she founded in 1949, Mother Mangalam was a well-known and highly respected figure in her country. She believed in the power of education to uplift individuals and communities, and she spent her life promoting this ideal. She established numerous educational institutions that catered to underprivileged children, providing them with opportunities for a brighter future.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to education and community development, Mother Mangalam was awarded the prestigious Merdeka Award in 2010. This award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to Malaysia in various fields, including education, culture, and science.

A Champion of Interfaith Harmony and Women’s Empowerment

Mother Mangalam was not only a humanitarian but also an advocate for interfaith harmony and women’s empowerment. She served as the vice-president of the Malaysia Inter-Religious Organisation, which works to promote understanding and cooperation among different religious communities in the country. She was also a member of the National Advisory Council on the Integration of Women in Development, which aimed to empower women and promote gender equality.

Her dedication to these causes earned her numerous awards and recognition, including the Selangor Wanita Tokoh Award and the Malaysian Indian Women’s Association Outstanding Woman Award. Her tireless efforts to improve the lives of others have left an indelible mark on Malaysian society, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

A Remembrance of Mother Mangalam

The passing of Mother Mangalam is a great loss to Malaysia and the world. Her selflessness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to her causes are qualities that we should all strive to emulate. She once said, “I believe that each individual is born with a purpose, and that purpose is to help others. This is what I have been trying to do all my life.”

She has left behind a rich legacy of kindness, generosity, and service to others. Her life serves as a reminder that we all have the power to make a positive difference in the world, no matter how small or simple our contributions may seem.

As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the many lives she touched. Let us honor her memory by continuing the work she started, by striving for a better world where everyone has access to education, healthcare, and basic human rights. Mother Mangalam may be gone, but her spirit lives on in the countless individuals whose lives she transformed.

In Conclusion

The passing of Datin Paduka A. Mangalam is a reminder of the profound impact that one person can have on the world. Her life was a testament to the power of compassion, empathy, and selflessness. She dedicated herself to serving others, and in doing so, she inspired generations of Malaysians to do the same.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable woman, let us honor her memory by continuing her work and by striving to make the world a better place for all. Mother Mangalam may be gone, but her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew and loved her.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Mother Mangalam, the ‘Mother Teresa’ of Malaysia has passed away/