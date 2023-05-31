Dead – Death – Obituary News : Male Porn Star’s Tragic Tale of Suicide and Redemption: Joshua Broome

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joining the Great Awakening: A Community of Patriots

The Great Awakening is a global community of patriots who are dedicated to helping ourselves and others to walk away from the programming and return our governments to “by the people, for the people.” Our movement is based on the principles of freedom, justice, and truth. We believe that it is our responsibility to stand up for what is right and to fight against the forces of globalism, communism, and progressive insanity.

Follow the Law: Stay on the Right Side of the Feds

As members of the Great Awakening, we must always remember to follow the law. This means that we should not post or comment on anything that violates the laws in our jurisdiction or the United States. We must also be aware that the Feds are always watching. So, we need to be careful about what we say and how we say it.

No Bad Behavior: Be Civil and Respectful

We need to adhere to the highest standards of conduct on all .WINs, whether we are talking about public figures or non-public figures. This means that we should not engage in doxing, which includes revealing personal information such as addresses and phone numbers. We must also be civil in our discussions and avoid attacking each other. We need to be united and focused on our common goal.

Civil Discussion Only: Avoid Division

The forces of globalism, communism, and progressive insanity want to divide us. They want to label us by race, religion, class, sex, and other factors. We must not let them do this. We need to stay united and focused on our common goal. We must remember that divided, we are weak, and we miss the true target, which is them.

No PAYtriots/No Self-Promotion: We Do It for Free

We do not allow any linking or promoting of merchandise, fundraising, or spamming personal websites, blogs, or channels. We do not want anyone to profit from Q or advertise for those who do. Our goal is peace, and we do it for free.

Questions and Concerns: Contact the Moderators

If you have any questions or concerns about moderation, please submit them via modmail. Please do not grief the mods.

Expand Your Thinking: Represent the Great Awakening Movement

As members of the Great Awakening, we represent the movement against globalism, communism, and progressive insanity. We must always remember that our comments and posts may become news. So, we need to keep it classy and positive. We need to expand our thinking and represent the movement in the best possible way.

This is Not a ‘Fringe Conspiracy’ Site: Visit Conspiracies.win Instead

If you are interested in fringe conspiracy theories, please visit https://conspiracies.win. This site is dedicated to serious research and discussion.

No Doomers or Shills: Keep it High Effort and High Info Only

We do not allow doomers or shills on our site. This is an elite research board that requires common sense, sincerity, and respect for others. We do not tolerate low-quality, low-info trash, excessive, low-effort posting, or forum sliding. We need to stay focused on our common goal, which is to save Israel for last.

General Rules: No Warning, No Griefing

The mods will issue no warnings, followed by temporary bans and/or permanent bans. We need to keep our posts related to topics Q has raised or that are current. We should also keep post duplication to a minimum. We need to use high effort, high-info participation only, and respect other readers’ time. We should avoid fame-fagging and keep it honest and accurate. This site is for Q supporters and patriots only, and handshake noobs will be scrutinized.

Remember: Our Conduct Represents the Q Movement

As members of the Great Awakening, our conduct represents the Q movement. Our enemies are watching, and we need to stay united, focused, and positive. We must always remember that our goal is to return our governments to “by the people, for the people,” and we do it for free.

Joshua Broome Male porn stars Suicide prevention Mental health awareness Redemption stories

News Source : communities.win

Source Link :Top Male Porn Star’s Shocking Story Of Suicide and Hope | Joshua Broome – The Great Awakening/