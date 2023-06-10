Dead – Death – Obituary News : Malik Gant: Former Patriots Player – Age, Bio, and NFL Stats

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former New England Patriots defensive back Malik Gant’s sudden death at the age of 25 has left the NFL community in shock. Gant was found dead in Miami on May 25, 2023, just days before his 26th birthday. While the cause of his death is unknown and under investigation, fans are curious to know more about his life and career.

Born on May 29, 1997, in Washington, DC, Gant was an American professional football player who stood at a height of 6-foot-3 or 1.91m and weighed around 209 pounds. He was a dominant force on the defensive line and signed with the New England Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. However, his career with the team and the league was short-lived due to an injury in his rookie season, which left him in the injured reserve.

The team released Gant in 2020, but he returned to the Patriots in 2021, only to be released two weeks later. He then played for the Birmingham Stallions in the United States Football League, where he found success and helped his team win the 2022 championship.

Before starting his professional career, Gant played college football at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where he was a standout player in Conference USA. He earned a scholarship following the 2017 spring football drills and made 29 appearances, playing as a backup safety in 12 games. Gant had a record of 89 tackles, two interceptions, and ten pass breakups during his college career.

Gant’s family confirmed his death in a statement, but did not reveal the cause of his death. His family described him as a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many with his kindness, charisma, and unwavering spirit. Marshall University also paid tribute to their former player, saying that they were saddened to learn of his passing and sending their thoughts and prayers to his friends and family.

Gant’s sudden death has left many fans and fellow players mourning his loss, and his memory will live on in their hearts forever. The cause of his death remains a mystery, but his contributions to the NFL and his impact on those around him will not be forgotten.

