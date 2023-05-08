Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mamelodi Sundowns’ Alex Shakoane Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mamelodi Sundowns Mourns the Loss of Alex Shakoane, Long-Serving Communications Manager and Staunch Supporter

Mamelodi Sundowns, one of South Africa’s leading football clubs, is mourning the loss of its long-serving Communications Manager, Alex Shakoane. The club announced on Sunday, 12 September 2021, that Shakoane had passed away, sending shockwaves throughout the football community. Shakoane was a well-respected figure in the sporting world, and his passing has left a void that will be hard to fill.

The announcement of Shakoane’s death was made on the club’s official Twitter account, where Sundowns expressed deep sadness and sent condolences to the Shakoane family, friends, and all Masandawana. The statement further stated that the club would provide more information regarding the memorial and funeral service soon.

Shakoane had been with Sundowns for many years, serving as the Communications Manager and playing an instrumental role in driving the club’s brand and image. He was also a passionate supporter of the team and a well-known figure in the stands during matches. His passion and commitment to the club were evident in the way he carried out his duties, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt by all who knew him.

The news of Shakoane’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans, players, and officials across the football community. Many have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the loss of such a prominent figure in South African football.

Shakoane’s death comes at a time when Sundowns is enjoying a successful season, having recently won the DStv Premiership. The club’s victory was a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, including Shakoane, who played a crucial role in promoting the team’s success and achievements.

As the football world mourns the loss of Alex Shakoane, his legacy will live on through the memories and impact he left behind. He will always be remembered as a stalwart of Sundowns and a passionate supporter of the sport. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find comfort and strength during this difficult time.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Mamelodi Sundown’s Alex ‘Gold Fingers’ Shakoane has passed away/